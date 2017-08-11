11 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Heroes' Day Treat for Football Fans

Football fans are in for a huge treat on Heroes' Day, with 31 football matches lined up across the country as part of this year's commemorations.

The matches have led to the suspension of the Castle Lager Premiership matches, which will resume next weekend.

ZIFA, in consultation with the Ministry of Sport and Recreation, have roped in top-flight league and Division One teams from all the four regions to feature in these matches.

Dynamos and Highlanders will renew their rivalry when they meet in Harare on Monday, while league champions CAPS United and pacesetters Ngezi Platinum will battle it out in Chinhoyi.

Heroes' Day Fixtures

Dynamos v Highlanders (Harare), Chicken Inn v Bulawayo City (Bulawayo), Shabanie Mine v FC Platinum (Zvishavane), Chapungu v MSU (Gweru), Mutare City v Buffaloes (Mutare), Hwange v ZPC Kariba (Hwange), Blanket Mine v Gwanda Ramblem (Gwanda), Black Rhinos v Yadah (Marondera), Harare City v Chegutu Pirates (Chegutu), Herentals v Blanket Mine (Norton), Border Strikers v Tsholotsho (Beitbridge), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Chinhoyi), Triangle v Red Wing (Chiredzi), Africa Trust v Tenax (Rusape), Mushowani v Trojan (Bindura), Amagagasi v Mosi River (Victoria Falls), Tsholotsho v Bosso 90 (Tsholotsho), WhaWha v TelOne (Nkayi), Zesa Munyati v Silo United (Gokwe), Anchor Yeast v Post Office (Zhombe), Gutu United v United Lions (Gutu), Ivan Hoe v Chrome Stars (Kwekwe), Nichrut v Shurugwi (Shurugwi).

