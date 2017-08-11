Nigeria: Anambra Guber - BIM Disagrees With IPOB - Insists Election Must Hold

Ahead of the governorship election in Anambra scheduled for Saturday 18, November 2017, the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Elders Council in Imo State, yesterday, said that the Anambra election must hold.

But the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu yesterday insisted on the boycott of Anambra election.

The Elders made their position known in a release a copy which was made available to Vanguard in Owerri and signed by Mr. Okechukwu Nwaogu, Owerri zone; Mr. Emmanuel Akabekwe, Orlu zone; Mr Kingsley Ezeugo and Mr. Linus Anya both from Okiqwe zone.

According to the Elders council, the boycott order given by the Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to Anambra people would only enthrone anarchy in the system.

"The Biafra Independence Movement,BIM, has condemned in strong terms the no-election order in Anambra state by Mr. Nnamdi Kanu and his IPOB.

"The no election order does not in any way conform with any agenda needed to realize Biafra but only has the capacity of creating violence,unnecessary tension, anarchy and enthroning emergency rule in Anambra state.

"If no election order in Anambra state or even in the entire southeast zone has anything to do with Biafra actualization, Ralph Uwazuruike would have issued the order.

"BIM is the pioneer group and the only organisation saddled with the responsibility of realizing Biafra for Ndigbo.

"That is the bases of our rejection of the order. Who is Nnamdi Kanu to speak for Ndigbo? He has no capacity to give order and it stands in Igboland. He is only trying to grab cheap relevance and popularity with Biafra agitation."

Kanu insists on election boycott

Addressing millions of IPOB supporters at 33 Junction by Nsugbe Road, who trooped out to welcome him when he visited Onitsha, Nsugbe, Aguleri, Umueri and Nkwelle Ezunaka, all in Anambra State yesterday , Kanu insisted that Nigeria must conduct a referendum for the people of Biafra to determine whether they are still interested in Nigeria or not.

He said IPOB is not going back on its decision not to participate in the November 18, 2017 Anambra election until their demand for the date to conduct a referendum is given.

The IPOB leader thanked the people of Anambra state for their support for the group and urged them to continue to identify with it

Vehicular movement was grounded, business, commercial and social activities were halted as people from the above mentioned places in the state suspended activities to catch a glimpse of Mazi Kanu and what he has to tell the people of the state.

For over four hours, commuters who use commercial buses, tricycles, commercial motorcycles, for movement in and outside Onitsha were stranded in different locations of Onitsha, especially the roads that lead to 33 Housing Estate Onitsha, Aguleri, Umueri, Nsugbe and Nkwelle Ezunaka, while cars were trapped in a very tight hold up, due to the crowd that was following Mazi Kanu's convoy.

Residents of 33 area of Onitsha and Nsugbe, who boarded vehicles, tricycles and commercial motorcycles from Onitsha to their homes and those who ply the same road to Awka disembarked because of the traffic while private cars plying from Onitsha- Nkwelle Ezunaka route to Awka had to reverse to take another route.

It was hard for Vanguard to meander through the crowd to get photographs of the IPOB leader as his private security men cordoned him off from more than three poles, making it difficult to get his photographs while addressing the people amidst songs of Biafra that rented the air.

Addressing the crowd at 33 Junction by Nsugbe Road, Kanu thanked the people of Anambra state for their support for IPOB and urged them to continue to identify with the group.

He said IPOB is not going back on its decision not to participate in the November 18, 2017 , Anambra election until their demands for the date to conduct a referendum is give

In Nkwelle Ezunaka, where men women and children of various age groups trooped out to welcome him, it was a total shut down of the town. Human movement was even more difficult than vehicular movement, and his own convoy was equally trapped in the grounded vehicular and human movement.

However, he said that his coming to Nkwelle Ezunaka was to thank the people of the community for their support and also to let some of his critics who think that they can go on with Anambra election without the down trodden know that they will be disappointed.