Nigeria: Ambode Charges Youth Corps Members On Security Consciousness, Warns Against Hate Speech

Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode has stressed the need for youth corps members posted to the state to be security conscious and avoid hate speech.

She made the remark at the Nigerian Youth Service Corps, NYSC, orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos,Thursday, when she paid a courtesy visit to the Batch A, Stream II corps members deployed to the state for the mandatory one-year national service.

Mrs. Ambode noted that the founding fathers of the NYSC did a great job of establishing the scheme that brings corps members of diverse socio-cultural, political, economic and religious background together for the main purpose of promoting peace, unity, discipline and leadership qualities.

The governor's wife, who expressed satisfaction with the level of comportment of the corps members, advised them to always obey camp rules and avoid travelling without authorization as required by camp regulations.

According to her, 'I wish to assure you of your safety in Lagos State and the warm reception by the good people of Lagos State. The State Government takes the security of corps members and the citizenry as top priority.

"Till date the NYSC scheme remain relevant and the most skilled youth organization in the country, sort after by the most establishments to partner with because of its relevance and capacity to disseminate and implement government policies and programmes in nooks and cranny of the country".

Mrs. Ambode who spoke glowingly about the markets and tourist sites in the state also said: 'I am sure you will want to go round and visit some of those places within your host communities during your service year. I will however admonish you to remain security conscious at all times and avoid leaving the camp or travelling without the approval of the managers of the scheme'.

She implored them to continue to uphold the ideals upon which the scheme was founded, urging them to also pay attention to various camp activities like capacity-building lectures, skill acquisition/entrepreneurship trainings and others, as they would find them useful in future.

Earlier, the state coordinator, Prince Mohammed Momoh, disclosed that the orientation course which started 16 days ago, had a total of 2,758 corps members.

According to him, the orientation camp remained a ground for corps members to discover and showcase their in-born talents, as well as an enlightenment forum on how to be relevant and make a living out of such talents.

However, on behalf of other corps members, Mr. Kelani Omowunmi, appreciated the governor's wife for seeing to their welfare and assured that all that had been learnt at the camp would be put to great use.