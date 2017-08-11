11 August 2017

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius to Host Maritime Week in January 2018

The Mauritius Maritime Week 2018, an international trade event to promote transportation and logistics in the Indian Ocean, would be hosted by Mauritius in January next year.

The event, organised by Transport Events Management Limited of Malaysia, will comprise the 12th Indian Ocean Ports and Logistics Conference and Exhibition. The objective is to showcase Port Louis Harbour as a cruise destination and an important maritime logistics and transport hub in the region.

The Maritime Week would feature 30 International Exhibition Stands. Some 35 International Conference Speakers are expected to discuss topical issues and challenges on global transportation and logistics. Around 300 delegates from the African Union and the Indian Ocean region would participate in the Conference.

