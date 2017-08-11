11 August 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: ASUU Conducts Referendum Over Possible Strike

By Ola Ajayi

Academic Staff Union of Universities may begin a two-week strike if a referendum it is conducting among its members across public universities in Nigeria enjoys the support of majority of its members.

According to information gathered the union is asking its members if the union should begin another strike following alleged failure of the federal government to faithfully implement the 2009 agreements and 2013 Memorandum of Understanding it signed with the union.

The academic union says the federal government is owing universities over N880billion intervention fund. As a result, the union conducted a nationwide referendum on whether to resume its suspended strike action or not.

This was contained in a mail sent to all the branches by the National President of the Union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi. The referendum was occasioned by a resolution at the NEC meeting of the Union held at the Nasarawa State University (NSU) where issues relating to the 2009 agreement, the 2013 memorandum of understanding reached with the federal government were extensively discussed.

ASUU stated that the silence of the FG over the "Funds for the Revitalisation of Public Universities, Non-release of NUPEMCO Operational License, Non-payment of Earned Academic Allowances, Payment of Fractions/non-payment of salaries, Retired professors and their salaries and university staff schools was no longer acceptable.

An impeccable source from ASUU said: "It seems the federal government is more concerned with buying exotic vehicles for the National Assembly while public education and lecturers continue to suffer owing to dilapidated infrastructures."

