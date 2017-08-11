Kenyans Slam Burundi President Over Polls Winner Tweet

Burundi's President Pierre Nkurunziza Thursday sent a congratulatory message to President Uhuru Kenyatta for winning the election, prompting condemnation from Kenyans on social media.

The IEBC (electoral commission's) unofficial results, which have been disputed by the opposition, show Mr Kenyatta is leading but a winner of the Tuesday's vote is yet to be declared.

"On behalf of all Burundians, I congratulate president-elect @UKenyatta and the people of Kenya. Looking forward to strengthen our relations," President Nkurunziza tweeted Thursday afternoon.

But Kenyans on Twitter (#KOT) were quick to respond, terming the tweet nonsensical.

Here are some of their tweets:

@NasruJuma said: "Mediocre, no President-elect has been announced."

@NyamwangeO: "No one has been declared president-elect by the country's electoral body. Don't post your dreams online."

@digitalmkenya: "Burundi should stay out of this."

Others pointed to Burundi's political crisis which began in 2015 when President Nkurunziza ran for a controversial third term in office that has left more than 500 people dead and thousands other fleeing the country.

"Kenya is not Burundi; Kenyans respect institutions. IEBC has not made any declaration on presidential election as of now. Be properly advised," said Samson Omechi.

The IEBC has not completed validating and collating results from all 291 constituencies. The commission's chairman Wafula Chebukati said Thursday that by 2pm IEBC had only received 117 form 34Bs from the constituencies.

The electoral body is required by law to declare the presidential results within seven days from the voting day.