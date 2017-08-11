10 August 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Tender Results for Identity Documents to Be Announced Soon

Maputo — The Mozambican government is expected to announce in the next few weeks the winner of an international tender for supply and installation of production systems for production of biometric identity documents, including identity cards, passports, residence permits, visas among others.

The new company will also have the responsibility to provide a national migration management system for about 100 border crossing points across the country.

Since October 2009, when the government introduced biometric documents, production of identity documents has been provided by the Belgian company SEMLEX, whose contract is about to expired.

Therefore, on May 15 the Interior Ministry launched an international tender for the selection of a new provider for identification documents.

The tender was also opened to Mozambican companies with a proven capacity to take the job.

All bids had to be accompanied by a bank guarantee of 108 million meticais (about 1.8 million US dollars at the current exchange rates).

Five companies submitted their bids for the tender, which was opened in Maputo on Wednesday, reports the independent daily "O Pais".

Muhlbauer Mozambique Lda and UAB Carsu Pasaulis are the two companies which are seen as potential winners.

Muhlbauer Mozambique Lda presented a technical proposal that received 87.67 points from the jury, taking the first position, while UAB Carsu Pasaulis finished second with 70.05 points.

Brithol Michcoma Mozambique Lda came third with a technical proposal that only managed to secure 47.45 points from the jury.

Both companies ZETES S.A and MKA Investimentos S.A were disqualified from the tender.

"One submitted the proposals after the deadline and the other did not present part of the requirements for preliminary evaluation," said the President of the jury, Mário Jorge, announcing the results of the evaluation of technical proposals.

Bidders now have five days to file complaints or other issues. After answering any questions from bidding companies, the selection board will move on to financial evaluation. If there are no complaints, then the jury will focus on financial proposals of the two companies cleared in the first phase.

Technical evaluation is far more important for the selection process, since it has a weight 70 per cent as opposed to 30 per cent for the financial evaluation.

Hence, with 87.67 points in the technical evaluation and 17.62 points clear from its competitor it seems that Muhlbauer Mozambique Lda is better positioned to win the tender.

The president of the jury also says that there is no set date for the announcement of the winner. "It will depend on a number of issues or complaints submitted by the bidders and the work that we will have to do to clarify those issues. After that time we believe that the process will be completed between two to three weeks, "said Mario Jorge.

The winner will replace Semlex, the current concessionaire of the services for production of identity documents.

