VAt least one man has been shot and injured after riots erupted following the results of the gubernatorial election in Garissa town.

The Incumbent Governor Nathif Jama rejectee the results where he was unseated by rival Ali Bunow Korane saying he will not leave office until a recount is done.

Garissa town was characterised by running battles as rival groups and police clashed.

The main market Suq Mahdi was partly set ablaze by rioters.

Bonfires were lit across the town center.