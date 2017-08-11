Sudan: North Darfur Village Evacuated in Fear of Armed Herders

Khazan Tunjur — The residents of Gargos in North Darfur's Tawila locality (popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra) evacuated and headed towards Khazan Tunjur on Wednesday morning after armed herders besieged the village, causing panic and horror among the population.

A villager told Radio Dabanga that on Tuesday night, 17 armed herders surrounded Gargos village north of Khazan Tunjur for two hours, ostensibly in search of cattle that they accused the villagers of stealing.

A witness said armed herders driving a vehicle, four motorcycles, and a number of camels surrounded the village and fired live ammunition into the air, causing panic and horror among the population.

They gave the villagers 24 hours to provide a financial compensation for the cattle they are accused of stealing.