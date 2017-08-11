10 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Forestation Program

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mendefera — Commendable achievement has been registered with the forestation program that was conducted in the past two years with the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in Mendefera sub-zone, according to Mr. Abraham Hagos, administrator of the sub-zone.

Mr. Abraham indicated that the successful forestation program was conducted by the Students' Summer Work Program and the residents of the sub-zone and that 80% of the planted tree seedlings are in good condition.

Mr. Woldu Gebregergis, forestation expert, on his part said that this year 200 thousand tree seedlings have been prepared for planting.

He also indicated that 600 students participated in the Students' Summer Work Program and 11 thousand tree seedlings were planted.

Eritrea

Eritrean Community Festival in Eastern Canada

The Eritrean community festival in Eastern Canada that was held from 5 to 7 August concluded with patriotic zeal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.