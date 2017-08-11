Eritrea: Commendable Forestation Program

Mendefera — Commendable achievement has been registered with the forestation program that was conducted in the past two years with the coordination of the Ministry of Agriculture branch in Mendefera sub-zone, according to Mr. Abraham Hagos, administrator of the sub-zone.

Mr. Abraham indicated that the successful forestation program was conducted by the Students' Summer Work Program and the residents of the sub-zone and that 80% of the planted tree seedlings are in good condition.

Mr. Woldu Gebregergis, forestation expert, on his part said that this year 200 thousand tree seedlings have been prepared for planting.

He also indicated that 600 students participated in the Students' Summer Work Program and 11 thousand tree seedlings were planted.