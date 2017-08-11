10 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Ambassador Saleh Holds Talks With Namibian Officials

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries held talks with different Namibian officials. Ambassador Saleh was on a working visit to Namibia from 31 July to 2 August at an invitation from the Foreign Minister of Namibia.

Ambassador Saleh attended the annual diplomatic briefing in which the Namibian President, Dr. Hage G. Geingob gave seminar on the experience of the independence struggle and nation building process of his country.

Mr. Saleh also held talks with the Minister of Justice, Dr. Albert Kawaha, and the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Development, Mr. Immanuel Negtjizeko on strengthening bilateral relation and other issues of interest to both countries.

Likewise, Ambassador Saleh held talks with the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Permanent Secretary of Namibia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other officials at the ministry as well as the Director of the Department of Legal Affairs.

At the meetings, Ambassador Saleh gave briefing on the illegal occupation of sovereign Eritrean territories by the Ethiopian regime as well as the illegitimate sanctions imposed on Eritrea and said that the Namibian Government has moral responsibility to stand for the adherence of the rule of law.

The Namibian officials on their part affirmed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.

Eritrea

Eritrean Community Festival in Eastern Canada

The Eritrean community festival in Eastern Canada that was held from 5 to 7 August concluded with patriotic zeal… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.