Eritrea: Ambassador Saleh Holds Talks With Namibian Officials

Asmara — Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries held talks with different Namibian officials. Ambassador Saleh was on a working visit to Namibia from 31 July to 2 August at an invitation from the Foreign Minister of Namibia.

Ambassador Saleh attended the annual diplomatic briefing in which the Namibian President, Dr. Hage G. Geingob gave seminar on the experience of the independence struggle and nation building process of his country.

Mr. Saleh also held talks with the Minister of Justice, Dr. Albert Kawaha, and the Minister of Industrialization, Trade and Development, Mr. Immanuel Negtjizeko on strengthening bilateral relation and other issues of interest to both countries.

Likewise, Ambassador Saleh held talks with the Deputy Minister of Environment and Tourism, Permanent Secretary of Namibia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other officials at the ministry as well as the Director of the Department of Legal Affairs.

At the meetings, Ambassador Saleh gave briefing on the illegal occupation of sovereign Eritrean territories by the Ethiopian regime as well as the illegitimate sanctions imposed on Eritrea and said that the Namibian Government has moral responsibility to stand for the adherence of the rule of law.

The Namibian officials on their part affirmed readiness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries.