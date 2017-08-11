10 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Community Festival in Eastern Canada

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Eritrean community festival in Eastern Canada that was held from 5 to 7 August concluded with patriotic zeal highlighting different programs portraying the unity and identity of the Eritrean people.

The festival in which a number of Eritrean nationals from across Canada participated was officially opened by the head of the Consular Affairs, Mr. Ahmed Iman.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Ahmed pointed out that the festivals the Eritrean nationals annually organize are indicators for the unity and societal values of the Eritrean people and that their influence is growing from time to time.

Mr. Ahmed also gave seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and on consular activities.

Underlining the uniqueness of the Eritrean festivals in the Diaspora in portraying the true image of their country and societal values, the Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee, Mr. Temesgen Tirfe expressed appreciation for the effort exerted to realize the event.

The festival was highlighted with cultural programs, sports activities and discussions forums as well as artistic performances.

Eritrea

Ambassador Saleh Holds Talks With Namibian Officials

Mr. Saleh Omar, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries held talks with different Namibian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.