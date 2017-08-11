Kenya: Namwamba Beaten By Wanjala in Budalang'i MP Race

Outspoken Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba of the Labour Party of Kenya is among the biggest casualties in Tuesday's General Election.

The former ODM secretary-general was defeated by former MP Raphael Wanjala, who garnered 12,339 votes against 10,550 votes.

Mr Wanjala was vying on an ODM ticket.

Elsewhere, Teso North MP Arthur Odera, who was seeking re-election on Jubilee ticket, lost to Amani National Congress' (ANC) Edward Kaunya. Mr Kaunya garnered 13,968 votes against Mr Odera's 12,450.

DELAY

In Teso South, there was delay in announcement of the winner in the parliamentary race pitting incumbent Mary Emaase (Jubilee) and Geoffrey Omuse (ODM).

"We had issues with transmission of results but we are in touch with the Returning Officer, who is now working under my instructions to address that.

"We should have results before 4pm." County Returning Officer Fredrick Apopa said, allaying fears that an official had disappeared.

OTUOMA

In Funyula, Mr Wilberforce Mudenyo of ODM beat incumbent MP Paul Otuoma.

Mr Mudenyo garnered 20,107 votes to trounce his close challenger; Ford-Kenya's Eugene Masombo, who got 11,184 votes.

In Nambale, Mr John Bunyasi riding on ANC ticket garnered 15,056 votes to defeat ODM's Geoffrey Mulanya, who had 11,193 votes. Former Energy Minister Chris Okemo (LPK) had 3,094 votes.

In Matayos, Geoffrey Odanga (ODM) retained his seat with 21,730 votes against 8,483 garnered by Ms Catherine Omanyo of ANC.

Mr Joseph Oyula (ODM) defeated former MP Michael Onyura to win the Butula seat.