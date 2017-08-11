10 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Launches Zero Thirst Project's Machineries

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih on Thursday, launched at Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, equipment of Zero Thirst Project set to fight thirstiness and provide drinking water for people in urban and rural areas.

Minister of Water Resources, Irrigation and Electricity, Engineer Mutaz Musa said in press which a statements that the launching ceremony was part of the Ministry's plan(2017-2020) which aims to connect all parts of the Country with power , reform irrigation in major schemes and fighting thirst in rural areas.

He explained the Zero Thirst Plan targets 7500 projects.

The Minister lauded efforts of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Central Bank of Sudan and Arab Funds for supporting the Project.

Minister of State and Director of Dam Implementation Unit, Engineer Khidir Gismal-Sid expected provision of drinking water in all states of Sudan by 2020, indicating that the Program is focusing on States of Darfur, Red Sea, White Nile and South Kordofan.

He revealed that over 5000 wells would be dug out in all parts of the Country as part of the Project.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.