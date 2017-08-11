Sudan: Prime Minister of Jordan Arrives the Country

Khartoum — The Jordanian Premier, Hani Al-Mulki , arrived in the Country , Thursday, on a one-day state visit.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Fist Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and several ministers.

In a statement to SUNA, Minister of Industry and Chairman of the Sudanese side at the Joint Sudanese-Jordanian Ministerial Committee's meetings Dr Musa Karama said a number of agreements and protocols as well as minute of meetings of the two countries would be signed during the visit.

He added the National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih and his Jordanian counterpart, Hani Al-Mulki would sign at the end of their talks in the Republican Palace, Thursday the minute of meetings of the Joint Sudanese-Jordanian High Committee.