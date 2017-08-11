11 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC Looks Set to Declare Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Ngirachu

Activities at the Bomas of Kenya indicate that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is about to announce the final presidential results.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of security officers, including senior members of the presidential escort, at the venue.

A lounge, formerly used by VIPs in the past few days, is now clearly marked “Presidential candidates only’.

Some two seats, normally used by the President, have also been brought in.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit team has also arrived at Bomas.

A number of elected leaders, diplomats and Cabinet secretaries have also arrived at the venue.

Notably present is Garissa MP-elect Aden Duale, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who was seen chatting with diplomats, and her Defence counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec is also at the venue.

The IEBC had earlier Friday stated that it has so far received Form34B from 270 constituencies and is waiting for remaining 20 to finish tallying of presidential results.

Kenya

Polls Agency Refuses to Declare Odinga President

The electoral commission has dismissed National Super Alliance leaders' demand that Raila Odinga be declared validly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.