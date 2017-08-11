Activities at the Bomas of Kenya indicate that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is about to announce the final presidential results.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of security officers, including senior members of the presidential escort, at the venue.

A lounge, formerly used by VIPs in the past few days, is now clearly marked “Presidential candidates only’.

Some two seats, normally used by the President, have also been brought in.

The Presidential Strategic Communications Unit team has also arrived at Bomas.

A number of elected leaders, diplomats and Cabinet secretaries have also arrived at the venue.

Notably present is Garissa MP-elect Aden Duale, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, who was seen chatting with diplomats, and her Defence counterpart Raychelle Omamo.

US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec is also at the venue.

The IEBC had earlier Friday stated that it has so far received Form34B from 270 constituencies and is waiting for remaining 20 to finish tallying of presidential results.