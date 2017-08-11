Kenya: IEBC Only Waiting for 20 Forms 34B From Constituencies

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has received 270 Constituency Result Forms 34B from 290 constituencies.

In a message posted on its Twitter account Friday morning, the poll agency said: "Efforts are being made to have the remaining 20 come in."

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had on Thursday directed all Returning Officers to send final presidential results to the National Tallying Centre by midday Friday, to facilitate validation of the figures.

Speaking at a news conference at the Bomas of Kenya, Chebukati said following validation of the results, the announcement of Kenya's next President will then be made.

A total of 40,501 forms 34A out of 40,883 had been received at the National Tallying Centre by 8 pm Thursday.

Under the Election Regulations, Form 34A is the first form used to tabulate results of the presidential election. It is filled by the IEBC Presiding Officer after the counting of votes at the polling station.

It contains details of the votes garnered by each candidate and also details the total number of registered voters in that station, the rejected votes, the objected ones, the disputed and the valid ones.

The candidates or their agents are then required to sign and ratify that the contents of that form are correct.

Section 39 of the Elections Act provides that for a presidential election, the IEBC "shall electronically transmit, in the prescribed form, the tabulated results of an election for the president from a polling station to the constituency tallying centre and to the National Tallying Centre."

Form 34A is handed over to the constituency Returning Officer, who then fills Form 34B. It is used for the collation of the presidential election results from all polling stations within a Constituency.

On it is indicated the Polling Station Code, the name of the station, the number of registered voters, what each candidate garnered and the number of valid votes cast.