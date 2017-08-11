Botswana: Four Teams Clash in Maun

Gaborone — Four Premier League teams will clash in the Bank Gaborone Dlala Cup at Maun Sports Complex on August 12.

The one day pre-season spectacular, organised by Uturndipsy Trust and Bank Gaborone, will feature Sankoyo Bush Bucks, Orapa United, BDF XI and Security Systems.

The draw conducted at the launch of the tournament in Gaborone on August 8, paired Orapa United with Security Systems in the first semi-final at 9am, and BDF XI with Sankoyo Bush Bucks in the second semi-final which will kick off at 11:15am.

The losers' final will be played at 1:30pm followed by the final at 4pm.

Chairman and founder of Uturndipsy Trust as well as Zebras legend, Diphetogo Selolwane said they organised the tournament to afford teams a platform to prepare for the upcoming season.

He thanked Bank Gaborone for partnering with him and also expressed gratitude to the four teams for agreeing to play in the competition.

Selolwane, who burst into the scene as a teenager in the mid-nineties in the colours of Gaborone United, before playing professionally in the United States of America, Denmark and South Africa, said he was committed to contributing to the growth of football in Botswana using his trust.

"I have a keen interest in helping Botswana sport. I know a lot of people have been asking where the legends are. We are here, we just need partners like Bank Gaborone," said Selolwane, explaining that the trust was already operating a football academy.

Bank Gaborone managing director Sybrand Coetzee explained that partnering with Uturndipsy Trust to organise the tournament was the bank's way of participating in development and growth of football in Botswana.

"Football is the most popular sport in Botswana and for that matter also in the world. Football is an alternative to keeping the youth busy. Sponsoring the Uturndipsy Trust is our way of participating in the grassroots development of football in Botswana," Coetzee said.

There will be trophies and medals given to participating teams.

