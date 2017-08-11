Botswana: Bikwe to Install Headman

Kanye — The tiny village of Bikwe, in the Moshupa Sub-district, will on August 12, spring to life as culture fanatics will descend into an otherwise quite village to witness the installation of Kgosi Nkosiyabo Mngibisa.

The installation of Mngibisa follows the death of Kgosi Thanda Mngibisa in 2015.

Kgosi Robert Mangope of Manyana said in an interview that area the MP and Vice President, Mokgweetsi Masisi are expected to grace the occasion and give a word of encouragement at the event.

Further, the elated Kgosi Mangope stated that the installation came at a time when the village, a domicile of the Xhosa people since 1914, is undergoing transformation as it has recently assumed the status of a recognised village.

"We believe Kgosi Mngibisi comes at the time when his subjects are in need of someone who can provide them with direction and push for further development of the village," he said.

Organising team chairperson, Ndyebo Dyumthi concurred with Kgosi Mangope that preparations for the installation are at an advanced stage.

"We have done just about everything and only waiting for Saturday," he said.

According to Dyumthi, Kgosi Zibi of the Amahlubi clan from Khaya Khulu in South Africa, will be the guest speaker at the event that will also be used to revive the Xhosa culture that is quickly dissipating, especially amongst young people.

So dire is the situation, Mr Dyumthi states only a few young people in Bikwe speak Xhosa.

Besides the Xhosa people from South Africa, the Xhosa people from Mahalapye are expected to come in droves to make the day memorable and successful.

Dyumthi also said visitors will be treated to tasty Xhosa traditional cuisine such as Mphokoqo, Singa and many more.

Xhosa traditional games and dance will also add to the day-long pomp and fanfare.

Source: BOPA