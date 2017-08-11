11 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: You Portray Nigeria in Bad Light, Delta CP Tells Media

By Victor Sorokwu

Asaba — The Delta State Commissioner of Police Zanna Ibrahim has accused the media of emphasizing the spate of insecurity and creating wrong impression of the country before the international community.

Ibrahim who made the remark when the executives of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) led by the Vice Chairman, Comrade Patrick Ochei paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Asaba, reiterated that current security situation was not being helped by 'unfounded' reports thriving in the media.

He sued for fair and objective reporting and charged media practitioners to use their reports to proffer solutions instead of being sensational.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Delta State Council Comrade Patrick Ochei, who represented the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, said the visit was not only to seek ways of partnership in making the society safe for all but also to commend the command for ensuring that the NUJ held a credible election.

