11 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: CSA Seeks New T20 League Owners in Stellenbosch

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is urgently looking for a new owner for their Stellenbosch franchise in the upcoming T20 Global League.

This comes after the news on Friday that Brimstone, the investment company initially announced at the glitzy London launch as owners of the franchise - one of eight earmarked for the competition - had "quietly pulled out" of the deal.

CSA confirmed that they were "currently evaluating other interested parties from the initial shortlist of bidders as well as new parties who have expressed interest".

In the interim, CSA will take on the responsibility to set up the franchise.

"We are confident that the Stellenbosch franchise team will be ready for participation in the T20 Global League, which kicks off in November 2017," CSA CEO Haroon Lorgat said in a statement.

"We are working full steam to be ready for any new owner to takeover and run the team without any delay.

"Looking ahead, the T20 Global League is progressing according to plan, with successful workshops held in Dubai with all of the Franchise Team Owners and then back at home with all our Members," concluded Lorgat.

The player draft is scheduled for August 26 and 27, with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.

South Africa

