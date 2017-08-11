Musicians from the Chimbetu family have dedicated the month of August to the late Dendera guru, Simon "Chopper"Chimbetu who died on August 14, 2005.

Chimbetu a hero who died around the same time the nation remembers its heroes and was buried at Mashonaland West Provincial Heroes' Acre. The singer's family is marking the milestone with a commemoration of his music and legacy over the weekend.

Members of the musical family, Sulumani, Douglas and Tryson Chimbetu alongside other local musicians will perform both their songs and the late legend's at Chegutu Arms tomorrow and at Extra Mile on Sunday.

Sulumani Chimbetu's spokesperson, Joe "Local" Nyamungoma said the commemorations will kick start in Chegutu since Simon was born there.

"We have decided to start the celebrations in Chegutu where he was born. Then on Sunday, we take it to Harare. It will be a family show so we are inviting families to come and have a good time with us as we celebrate the life of the great Simon Chimbetu,"he said.

Nyamungoma also encouraged upcoming musicians who are willing to be part of the commemorations to come and showcase. "Musicians and bands who want to showcase their talents are welcome to perform. These shows are for Dendera fans so we will be performing songs that people request," said Nyamungoma.

The commemorations are expected to run across the country till the end of the month.