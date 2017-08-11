Kenya: I Will Give You a Job If You're Interested, Mutua Tells Wavinya

Nairobi — Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has offered his opponent in the just concluded elections Wavinya Ndeti a job in his government - if she is interested.

Speaking after being handed the election certificate by the Machakos Returning Officer, Mutua also offered to negotiate with the National Government to give her a job after losing in the polls. "We will give Ndeti a job if she is interested."

Ndeti has already rejected the results announced by IEBC which announced Mutua the Governor-elect.

While reiterating his interest in seeking the presidential seat in 2022, Mutua announced that Machakos residents should now brace for a 'super Maendeleo Chap Chap' movement.

He stated that his first task, once he goes back to office, will be to undertake a major reshuffle of all departments.