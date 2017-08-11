On Thursday a picture which appeared to show wife of Inspector General of Police Lenten Kachama joining members opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in party regalia -- went viral on social media but it has emerged that the photo has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Another photo has been released similar to that, which is said to be original and depicts politician Halifa Daudi in the seat which Mrs Kachama could have been manipulated in the other photo.

Social media users were astounded with the manipulation.

Police officers are supposed to be apolitical and largely that translates to their spouses.

However, there is no law stopping spouses of law enforcing officers to belong to parties.