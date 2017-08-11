Kenya: Mwirigi, 24, Set For Parliamentary Win in Igembe South

At just 24 years old, John Paul Mwirigi could be the youngest Member of Parliament after taking a lead in the Igembe South parliamentary seat on an independent ticket.

According to the provisional results released by Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mwirigi had a lead of 18,659 votes translating to 39.09 per cent of the total votes cast.

He was followed by Jubilee Party’s Joseph Miriti Mwereria with 15,635 votes representing 32.76 per cent of the votes cast.

He is an orphan who went to a day school through well wishers.

He has promised to build roads, supply water and invest in education noting how challenging it was for him to get education.

According to a source from the constituency, he wasn’t a favourite in the race but his victory could be attributed to the door-to-door campaigns he did.

He also campaigned using boda bodas .

His campaign also never dished out money.

Meru County also produced the youngest Member of Parliament in the 11th Parliament. Boniface Kinoti Gatobu was elected in the 2013 election at the tender age of 26 representing Buuri constituency.