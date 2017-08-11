10 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 23-Year-Old Student Wins MP Seat

By David Muchui

A 23-year-old independent candidate is the next Igembe South MP after he was declared winner Thursday morning.

Mr John Paul Mwirigi, a Bachelor of Education student at Mt Kenya University won after garnering 18, 867 against Jubilee’s Rufus Miriti, who had 15, 411 votes.

Other candidates, who were seasoned politicians include Mwenda Mzalendo (7,695), Kubai Mutuma (6,331) and Raphael Muriungi (2,278) votes.

Mr Mwirigi, who could be the youngest elected MP, did not have a flashy campaign.

He said he has been campaigning on foot by visiting homesteads before he received support from boda boda riders.

His supporters started celebrating on Wednesday when provisional results showed he was ahead of his rivals.

