11 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police to Lodge Interdict Against Picketing 10111 Employees to 'Prevent Unlawful Conduct'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: South African Police Service
(file photo).

Following Thursday's violent picket by employees at the Midrand 10111 call centre, the South African Police Service (SAPS) will on Friday bring an urgent application in the Labour Court "to prevent unlawful conduct" by the picketing workers.

Police spokesperson Major General Sally de Beer said, since Friday last week, the South African Policing Union-affiliated 10111 employees on strike at the call centre "have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees".

"Yesterday [Thursday] these unlawful acts escalated into them hurling objects at, and damaging, state vehicles," De Beer said.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba sanctioned an urgent interdict to be brought on Friday morning, De Beer said.

She said, in the meantime, Mothiba had invited both SAPU and Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) to a meeting on Friday morning, in an attempt to find a way to resolve the strike.

"Contingency plans are still in place at all 10111 call centres, which continue to run efficiently, with the strike having a minimal effect on service delivery," said De Beer.

Problems had only been experienced at the Midrand call centre, she said.

"We call upon SAPU affiliated employees to stop unlawful acts aimed at forcing others to join the strike," she said.

SAPU wants the SAPS to increase their salary level by two notches, an estimated increase of R50 000 per annum.

The call centre employees are employed under the Public Service Act and are thus not considered an essential service.

Source: News24

More on This

10111 Call Centres Operational Despite Strike

The South African Police Service has put in place contingency plans at all 10111 Call Centres to ensure that emergency… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.