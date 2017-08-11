11 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Approves Appointment of 21 Permanent Secretaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, announced this in a statement by Mr. Haruna Imrana, Director, Communications in the office yesterday in Abuja.

The new permanent secretaries include: Ehuria Ekeoma (Abia State); Akpan Sunday (Akwa Ibom); Anagbogu Nkiruka (Anambra); Walson-Jack Esther (Bayelsa); Gekpe Isu (Cross River); Aliboh Lawrence (Delta); and Uwaifo Clement (Edo).

Others are Folayan Olaniyi (Ekiti state); Osuji Marcellinus (Imo); Mu'azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna); Sulaiman Lawal (Kano); Abdullahi Mashi (Katsina); Adebiyi Adekunle, (Lagos); Ibrahim Wen (Nasarawa); Odewale Olajide (Ogun) and Adesola Olusade (Ondo).The rest are Adekunle Adeyemi (Oyo); Nabasu Bako (Plateau); Ekaro Chukwumuebobo (Rivers); Umar Bello (Sokoto) and Aduda Tanimu (FCT).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), their portfolios would be announced in due course.300 candidates from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, sat for the examinations meant to fill 20 vacant positions of federal permanent secretaries.

The candidates went through three levels of examination, including relevant public service and policy issues, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assessment test and oral interview, within one week.

NAN

Nigeria

Tension in Maiduguri As Soldiers Search UN Building for Arms

Residents of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, woke up to a disturbing news about soldiers invading a United Nations… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.