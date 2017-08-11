Nigeria: Osinbajo Approves Appointment of 21 Permanent Secretaries

The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, announced this in a statement by Mr. Haruna Imrana, Director, Communications in the office yesterday in Abuja.

The new permanent secretaries include: Ehuria Ekeoma (Abia State); Akpan Sunday (Akwa Ibom); Anagbogu Nkiruka (Anambra); Walson-Jack Esther (Bayelsa); Gekpe Isu (Cross River); Aliboh Lawrence (Delta); and Uwaifo Clement (Edo).

Others are Folayan Olaniyi (Ekiti state); Osuji Marcellinus (Imo); Mu'azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna); Sulaiman Lawal (Kano); Abdullahi Mashi (Katsina); Adebiyi Adekunle, (Lagos); Ibrahim Wen (Nasarawa); Odewale Olajide (Ogun) and Adesola Olusade (Ondo).The rest are Adekunle Adeyemi (Oyo); Nabasu Bako (Plateau); Ekaro Chukwumuebobo (Rivers); Umar Bello (Sokoto) and Aduda Tanimu (FCT).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), their portfolios would be announced in due course.300 candidates from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government, sat for the examinations meant to fill 20 vacant positions of federal permanent secretaries.

The candidates went through three levels of examination, including relevant public service and policy issues, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) assessment test and oral interview, within one week.

NAN