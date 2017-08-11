Mozambique: Population Census Registers Over Six Million People in the First Week

Maputo — Over six million people living on Mozambique have been registered in the first eight days after the beginning of the IV Population and Housing Census, which will be completed by August 15.

However, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) believes that the real figure is much higher. It explains that this figure refers to only 30 per cent of the 1,717 existing Census Executive Bodies (OIR) spread across the country.

According to INE's spokesperson, Cirilo Tembe, more accurate figures on citizens and registered households are expected within the next two days, after processing the remaining date collected by the OIRs.

One of the reasons for this slight delay was the late arrival of census materials to some regions. However, Cirilo Tembe assured that since the beginning of this week, census information has been flowing steadily to INE's headquarters.

"In the beginning of the census we didn't have enough computers to ensure timely information delivery. Until 1 August the date when the census began, this material had not yet reached all Census Executive Bodies, though it was already available at the district level. This led to a delay in the arrival of information census in our headquarters, "he said, cited by the daily paper "Noticias".

In order to guarantee normal flow of data, INE has set up an electronic control system that ensures permanent contact with all provinces, districts, administrative posts and all census units.

Tembe reassured that target to cover the entire population will be reached by the August 15. For this purpose, census takers have a daily target to register 10 to 15 households.

Cirilo Tembe also denied rumours claiming that census material has been vandalised in the northern province of Niassa and theft of equipment at the Data Processing Center in the town of Matola, in the southern province of Maputo.

Since independence, Mozambique has carried out three population censuses - in 1980, 1997 and 2007. Based on projections from the 2007 census, the INE estimates the current population of Mozambique at 26.4 million.