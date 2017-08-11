9 August 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Primary School and Maternity to Close for Lack of Users in Matutuine

Maputo — A maternity and a primary school may be forced to close very soon in Matutuíne district, in the southern Mozambican province of Maputo for lack of users.

The maternity at the Gueleza Health Center (**Centro de Saúde de Gueleza) **is not being used by expecting mothers who prefer to cross the border and give birth in the neighbouring South Africa.

Radio Mozambique reports that the same happens with the local Primary School, which has only 11 students, from the 1st to 5th grade, since parents prefer to enrol their children in South African schools.

This happens because of social benefits granted in South Africa.

When a mother gives birth in South Africa her child is entitled to a monthly subsidy ranging from 200 to 700 rands until the age of eight, and the same is true with students who study there.

The head of the village of Gueleza, Lírio Victor, has expressed his outrage by the whole situation, but he is unable do anything.

Meanwhile, the Mozambican authorities are aware of the problem and explain that there were no such facilities over many years, and hence the population had to resort to neighbouring South Africa. However, work will be done to reverse the situation.

In the south, district of Matutuíne shares the same border with the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal and Swaziland in the west.

