Namibia: Three Suicides in Three Days

Police received three cases of suicide that occurred between 8 August and 10 August.

Taakondui Jahana, a 26-year-old woman from Block 5 at Farm Aussenkehr in the Karasburg area, was found hanging from the roof of her room.

Jahana, the police said, lived with her boyfriend. She did not leave a suicide note. Her next of kin were informed.

Police spokesperson Edwin Kanguatjivi said two men, both aged 29, from Khorixas and Swakopmund also committed suicide by hanging.

Kanguatjivi said Tobias Nekondja Uirab from Khorixas was found dead yesterday morning while Immanuel Khambo from Swakopmund was found dead on Wednesday.

Both men hanged themselves in their bedrooms, police said.

In another incident, a one-year-old toddler was run over by a Toyota Hilux at Opuwo on Wednesday.

The boy, who was with his mother, crawled under a parked car, which drove over the baby. The child was declared dead at the scene. The driver has not yet been arrested.

On Tuesday this week at Omhedi village, pensioner Johannes Heelu, was attacked at his homestead and hacked with a panga that belonged to him.

"The male suspect also robbed Heelu of N$780, which was recovered as well as the weapon used in the act," said Kanguatjivi.

Meanwhile, on Sunday 6 August, a 26-year-old man was caught red-handed in Rehoboth having sex with a 13-year-old minor. A rape case has been opened and investigations are ongoing.

In Kavango West on Tuesday, a 15-year-old juvenile male attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl. He intentionally dragged the minor into the bushes, forcefully removed her skirt and tried to have sexual intercourse with her.

Kanguatjivi also said that seven shacks were destroyed by fire at Walvis Bay's Tutaleni suburb. The fire started in one of the shacks and spread to the neighbouring houses while most of the owners were at work. No one sustained injuries, but all property was destroyed. The cause of the fire is unknown.