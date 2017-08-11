An ex-British soldier who allegedly manufactured dangerous drugs at his home and packaging them into capsules yesterday demanded to know the whistle- blower in his case.

The suspected drug kingpin, James Francis Joscelyne (39), through his lawyer Advocate Sylvester Hashiti, requested the information before he pleads to the charge.

"We request the disclosure of the whistleblower or informant to plead and prepare our defence," said Adv Hashiti.

"A High Court judge in a matter of Winnet Munyonga and another ruled that before a case proceeds to trial, the accused has a right to know the whistleblower or informant."

Prosecutor Mr Oscar Madhume will respond to the application on August 16. Joscelyne, who appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta, is facing charges of dealing in dangerous drugs.

It is alleged that the CID Drugs and Narcotics unit went to Joscelyne's house at No. 9 Marion Close, Glen Lorne, Harare, after receiving a tip-off that he was manufacturing drugs.

The house was allegedly searched and the police recovered two sachets containing a whitish powder suspected to be cocaine in Joscelyne's bedroom.

They also recovered 43 green Ecstasy tablets with a street value of $129. Joscelyne is a former British army soldier attached to the Queen's Regiment.

He retired in 2002 before moving to Zimbabwe. Upon being quizzed, Joscelyne led the police into his kitchen where a bowl containing ecstasy powder and several empty plastic packages were recovered.

It is alleged that his bedroom was searched again and the police recovered two drug processing machines, a single punch pill maker and dagga compressing machine.

The court heard that Joscelyne was also in possession of micro-crystalline cellulose used in pharmaceutical tablet making.

Green and pink food colourants for the pills were also found in the bedroom, as well as 300 empty capsules.

