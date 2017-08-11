10 August 2017

Malawi: Thunder Queens Lead League

By Jeromy Kadewere

The 2017 Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League threw off with Thunder Queens sending a warning signal by walloping Young Professionals 115-8 baskets.

The victory leaves Thunder Queens on the summit table.

Fantastic captain Joana Kachilika led her charges in slaughtering the Machinjiri township based out-fit.

However,it was a bad day in office for Tigresses who drew 39-39 to much improved Prison Sisters.

The Peace Kaluwa ladies greatly missed the services of their goal shooter Sindi Simutowe,who is on martenity leave.

Tigresses upfront was not sharp and their the team lacked combination.

In another encounter,Kukoma Diamonds started their defending campaign with victory against Chilomoni Sisters.

Diamonds were a marvel to watch as they notched in 83-27 baskets.

Jessica Sanudi led the slaughtering mission,as Chilomoni lacked composure in the entire game.

Southern Region Netball League general secretary Anne Hanjahanja described the first week of the league as competitive and hailed all the teams for their good performance.

