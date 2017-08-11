Gambia/Liberia: Gambian Coach Sets Record After Winning Liberia League Title

Gambian-born coach Tapha Manneh yesterday guided Liscr Football Club to clinch the Liberian Premier League title.

Manneh, dubbed Kebbama, snatched the gong setting an incredible 22-game unbeaten record run in the process.

Liscr's scooping of the staked prize followed their 1-1 draw with Kitrice in Monrovia.

Manneh and his charges needed just a draw to be assured of the title and the club had gone into the game trailing a goal down before Trokon D. Meyers' 45th minute equaliser secured gaffer Tapha his first title beyond Gambian borders.

For his jaw-dropping performance, Manneh is looking to make it a double delight as he targets adding the Liberian Cup under his belt slated for this weekend.

Kebbama left Gambia premier league side Gamtel at end of last season to join Liscr of Liberia on a reported three-year deal.

He won the Gambian FF Cup on a record quadruple time and is ardent on adding the Liberian Cup in his trophy cabinet too.

A popular figure in Liberian football now, Tapha is the most outstanding and the first Gambian coach to win a league trophy outside of Banjul.