Gambia: Probe Into Jammeh's Assets and Financial Dealings Begins Today

Investigations into former President Jammeh's belongings and financial dealings and gains, are expected to commence today by the Commission of Inquiry, at a local hotel in Banjul. The commission is headed by the Doyen of the Gambian Bar, Surahata Janneh, alongside Bai Mass Saine and Abeosy George as members and Alhagie Mamadi Kurang as secretary. Senior Barrister and Solicitor, Amie Bensouda will serve as counsel to the Commission.

The newly established Commission of Inquiry is mandated by the President to operate within three months; to act on the financial activities of Public bodies, Enterprises and Offices, as regard to their dealings with the country's former ruler, Yahya Jammeh.