10 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Probe Into Jammeh's Assets and Financial Dealings Begins Today

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mamadou Dem

Investigations into former President Jammeh's belongings and financial dealings and gains, are expected to commence today by the Commission of Inquiry, at a local hotel in Banjul. The commission is headed by the Doyen of the Gambian Bar, Surahata Janneh, alongside Bai Mass Saine and Abeosy George as members and Alhagie Mamadi Kurang as secretary. Senior Barrister and Solicitor, Amie Bensouda will serve as counsel to the Commission.

The newly established Commission of Inquiry is mandated by the President to operate within three months; to act on the financial activities of Public bodies, Enterprises and Offices, as regard to their dealings with the country's former ruler, Yahya Jammeh.

Gambia

Modou Lo, Lac 2 to Fight in October

The anxious wait for the Modou Lo and Lac 2 fight is finally over with announcement of a new date. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.