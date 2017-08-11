Gambia: Modou Lo, Lac 2 to Fight in October

The anxious wait for the Modou Lo and Lac 2 fight is finally over with announcement of a new date.

The pair were due to battle July 16 but the tragic stampede at Demba Diop leading to the death of eight people, triggered cancellation of the combat.

The unfortunate incident had chances of the fight ever happening in shrouds of doubt.

The indefinite suspension of the duel also threw the Ama Balde-Papa Sow fight -initially billed for July 23rd - in serious limbo, as end of the wrestling season beckoned.

To add to the lingering problem, fight promoters of both combats stood on cusp of incurring millions CFA loses in investments made in the duels.

As anxiety welled up, the Senegalese Wrestling Federation Tuesday night summoned a meeting with the country's Sports minister and the promoters including the various representatives of the aforesaid wrestlers to resolve the impasse.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, came to a consensus to extend the wrestling season to November to save the situation.

The agreements made included that the much talked about Lac 2-Modou Lo combat be held 29th October while Ama Balde's clash with Papa Sow is planned for 19th November.