Gambia: GWA Unveils Plans to Restructure Wrestling

Gambia Wrestling Association's boss Serign Modou Cham has outlined his leadership's plans on giving the arena a bit of a retouch when the season resumes.

The recently concluded season was one of the country's shortest wrestling campaigns, a thing caused by the delay owing to the deadlock that rocked the sport which culminated into the previous executive's dissolution.

Faye and his crew are ardent on putting in place few mechanisms to aid the sport's growth.

In a review of the just concluded season Serign, who came to office early this year, voiced the need for wrestling clubs around the country to be well structured as well as the respective regional wrestling bodies.

Efforts, he said, will be made to review regulations governing the promoters' association and other individual bodies to promote smooth growth between these setups and the GWA.

'We look forward to implementing the rules when the season starts. Laws usually do not have to favour everybody but there's no questioning it's for the benefit and rapid resurrection of the sport,' he said.

Harping on his visit to Senegal, Faye revealed, he'd gotten to meet with officials of the Wrestling Federation there and agreement has been reached for Senegal to help upgrade Gambian wrestling coaches in the form of a training of trainers programme.

Responding in a question and answer session with journalists, Faye, dubbed Cham, said his leadership beat down the D5000 fee for registered wrestlers to D3000 considering the season was a brief one.