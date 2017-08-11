10 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Efforts to Integrate Students With Disabilities Into Institutions of Higher Education

Khartoum — A meeting between the Secretary General of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, represented by Badr al-Deen Ahmed Hassan and the Director of Student Affairs Department at the Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Mohamed Ahmed al-Tejani, held Thursday, and discussed the recommendations of the Disability Conference which was held at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research as part of the country's celebrations of the International Day of Disability in 2016, and reviewed the strategy of Higher Education for the Persons with Disabilities.

The meeting recommended the designing of a project for university free of barriers, the resolution of the issue of admission of students in the universities, especially the deaf category, the organization of a workshop for this problem and to submit its recommendations to the competent authorities and reports to the universities and the ministry on the efforts made to integrate students with disabilities in institutions of the higher education to be included in the Sudan report, to be presented by the National Council for the Persons with Disabilities.

