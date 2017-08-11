Sudan: Jordanian Premier Says Meeting of Hither Committee Stands of the Depth of Relations Between the Countries

Khartoum — The visiting Jordanian premier, Hani Al Malgi, on Thursday said the convening of the joint Higher Ministerial Committee between his country and the Sudan, reflects the depth of relations between Khartoum and Amman

He told the opening session of the meetings that took place in Khartoum on Thursday that the two countries are linked to each other by economic, trade and other agreements stipulating joint action and that he hopes to see the implementation of these agreements on the ground, considering the quick developments that are taking place in the world around them.

He said he was confident the two sides could increase the volume of trade exchange between the two countries to levels that reflect the huge potential they enjoy.