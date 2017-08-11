Sudan: FVP Expresses Hopes Coordination and Cooperation With Jordan Would Be an Example to Be Copied By Others

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, has expressed hope that the cooperation and coordination between Khartoum and Amman would be an example that other countries could copy and follow.

Sudan and Jordan on Thursday held a round of negations in Khartoum during the visit of the Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Al Malagi where the two sides stressed their keenness to develop and cement relations between the two countries further in all areas of coordination and cooperation.

Gen Bakri who is also the Federal Prime Minister of the Sudan, pointed out in his statement before the opening session of the talks in Khartoum that he hopes to see the coordination between the two sides being an example and a model for others in the region to follow.

This is the seventh meeting of the higher ministerial committee between the Sudan and Jordan.

Bakri said the meeting was in fact a reflection of and a cementing of the bonds between the two sides

He said the meeting comes at a time a new government of national accord was formed and during a time Sudan was able to make considerable political overtures, saying that these steps would help double the effort for a better economic resolution of the challenges facing the country.

He referred to signs that the unilateral economic sanctions on the Sudan could soon be revoked.

He further referred to the relative advantages of Sudan and Joran which has expertise and diplomatic drive as well as cultural and touristic leverage whereas Sudan has huge agricultural and natural resources, including water, petroleum, mineral and touristic, all untapped.

He said up to now the level of economic operation remains below the expectations and wishes of the two peoples, notwithstanding the strong political and brotherly relations between the two since early days of modern history.

He further referred to the stands of Jordan beside the Sudan during time of economic siege, saying the presidential order was clear that all efforts be exerted to translate the finding and recommendations of the meeting into concrete results.