Charges against the late former Chief Justice Godfrey Chidyausiku's son, Tadzimirwa, who was accused of fondling a married woman's bottom in the presence of her husband at a bar in Warren Park 1, were withdrawn yesterday.

The complainant, 25-year-old Amina Mahomed, said she had reached an out of court settlement with Tadzimirwa (28).

Tadzimirwa, who had pressed charges of assault against Mahomed's husband, Anesu Mushava (30), also withdraw the charges.

In his withdrawal affidavit Tadzimirwa said they managed to reach an amicable solution. They appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Victoria Mashamba, who dropped both charges.

Tadzimirwa had pleaded not guilty to indecent assault. Prosecutor Ms Patience Chimusaru alleged that on July 24 this year at around 1am, Mahomed was in the company of her husband at Rufaro Shisanyama Bar in Warren Park 1.

They were celebrating the husband's birthday with friends. The court heard that Mahomed visited the ladies' restroom and Tadzimirwa approached her and told her that he wanted to put a second ring on her finger.

Mahomed advised Tadzimirwa that she was married. He then told her that she was beautiful before fondling her backside, it was alleged.

Mahomed allegedly returned to her table, but Tadzimirwa followed her insisting that he wanted to put a second ring on her finger.

This did not go down well with Mushava and a fight broke out.

Mahomed reported the matter to the police.