10 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Efforts Exerted for Accession of Sudan to TIR Convention

Khartoum — The Minister of International Cooperation, Idris Sulieman, met at his office in the ministry with the Secretary General of the Union of Chambers of Commerce, Dr. Yassin Hamida Ibrahim, and the visiting Senior Advisor to the Middle East in the International Union for Road Transport (IRU) , Rani Wahbi, and tackled with thim the efforts exerted for speeding up Sudan's accession to the TIR Agreement "Transports Internationaux Routiers" or "International Road Transports".

The meeting also reviewed the role played by the Union of Chambers of Commerce in this regard, especially that the union was accredited by the Customs as a national guarantor.

Rani Wahbi has reviewed the functions of the International Transport Union for the TIR Convention and the importance of Sudan's accession to the active international agreement in the field of transit trade, particularly that the Sudan is surrounded by many closed countries, and the International Federation looks at Sudan as a pivotal country in the region which it is joining the agreement would be an incentive for the countries surrounding it to join the convention.

He noted that the number of countries that have joined the agreement reached 71 countries.

On his part, the Secretary General of the Union of the Chambers of Commerce informed the minister on the efforts exerted by the Union in this regard, considering that the transit trade is a way out for Sudan in the current economic conditions.

Meanwhile, the Minister of International Cooperation has promised to exert efforts for speeding up accession of the Sudan to the TIR Convention.

