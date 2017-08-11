Sudan: VP Arrives Neyala, Holds Series of Meetings for Implementation of Firearms Collection

Niayala — The vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahman, the Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Firearms Collection, has arrived Neyala, the capital of South Darfur state, Thursday afternoon, and was received by Engineer, Adam al-Faki Mohamed al-Tayeb, his government's members, the state's security committee and a massive attendance.

The VP held a meeting with state's security committee, and is expected to hold a series of meetings with the state's government and legislative council, the local administration, the political forces in the state and the societal factions in framework of implementation of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir decision for the collection of the firearms from the citizen and restricted them only in hands of the regular forces, besides the start of implementation of the states' procedure in this regard, and the confiscation of the vehicles without official documents (without plates numbers or unlicensed).