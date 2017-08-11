Sudan: Bakri - Cooperation Agreements With Jordan Reflect Strength of Relations Between Two Countries

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan has expressed satisfaction over the outcomes of the 7 th session of the Sudanese-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee held today, Thursday, at the Republican Palace.

He noted in the joint press conference in conclusion of the session's work, that the agreements signed reflects the strength of relations between the two countries, indicating the Sudan's keenness to sponsor them and find the active mechanisms that are capable for their implementation for the interest of the people of the two countries.

He pointed to the Sudan's readiness to facilitate all procedures for the investors from abroad ad particularly the Jordanian investors, referring to the chairmanship of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir to the higher committee for supervision of investment in the country a matter which would facilitate the investment process.

The FVP explained that this session has focused on the agreements that the t wo sides have considered its implementation easily via a realistic and effective mechanism to assure the implementation of all the signed agreements.

On his part, the Prime Minister of Jordan, Hani Al-Mulki, has indicated his happiness and satisfaction over the outcomes of this session, saying we would be keen to implement all the signed agreements.

He said that the two countries are preparing for a long term partnership, referring to the Sudan's significant location as a cross point for the imports and exports between the Arab and African countries through al- Aqaba port.

He pointed out that his government has worked under directives given by the King of Jordan for the facilitation of movement of the Sudanese citizens to Jordan, stressing readiness of the Jordanian government to provide more facilitations.