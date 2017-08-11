Namibia: Nambahu Wants Joint Effort in Environmental Protection

DEPUTY environment and tourism minister Tommy Nambahu says the success the country has achieved so far can only be assured if government, civil society and the private sector join efforts to protect the environment.

He was speaking at the event in Windhoek last Wednesday to mark the World Overshoot Day, to reflect on how much humans have taken from the earth and what should be done to minimise the impact on the continent.

Nambahu said Namibia has responsive and vibrant environmental laws and policies that would ensure the country develops as a nation and achieve socio-economic aspirations without degrading the environment and its resources from which the country benefits significantly.

"We must ensure that we continue building on these environmental sustainability successes. We can only do this if we join hands as government, civil society and the private sector," he said.

At the occasion, Nedbank Namibia - through its Go Green Fund - gave a cheque of N$1 000 200 to the Namibia Nature Foundation (NNF), which is Go Green Fund's managing partner.

Nambahu expressed happiness that Nedbank continues to support and enhance environmental sustainability in the country.

"The partnership between Nedbank Namibia and the Namibia Nature Foundation provides much needed funding to environmental projects which in most cases are focused on research and help generate new information we need to manage our environment and wildlife resources sustainably," he said.

The director of NNF, Angus Middleton, said human beings were effectively consuming 1,7 years of plenatory biological capacity or production.

He said the Go Green Fund , which started in 2001, is one of the highlights of their many partnerships.

"Up until last year, Nedbank invested just under N$6 million in Go Green. One of the key aspects of these investments are the scope of work and activities that have been covered. The sums are relatively modest but the achievements are very high, certainly larger funds have achieved less," he said.

Edward Turner, Nedbank's executive for corporate and investment banking, said the Go Green Fund is a key pillar of the bank's corporate social responsibility programme and not a result of what the Namibia Financial Sector Charter obliges them to do.

"On the contrary, the Go Green Fund was established long before the charter was even conceived and affirms our perspective that caring for the environment is not a choice. It remains a responsibility. And it is a responsibility that we will happily spearhead as a good corporate citizen," said Turner.

He said investment into sustainable development is important "if we want to preserve the finite resources of our world and continue to address the developmental needs of the future."