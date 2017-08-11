10 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Wayde to Go - Close, but No Double for Van Niekerk This Time

analysis

Wayde van Niekerk missed out on a gold medal in the 200m finals at the IAAF World Championships by a few fractions, but it took South Africa's medal tally to five - their biggest ever haul at the meet. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

"He was always fast."

That slightly tongue-in-cheek quote by Odessa Swarts, Wayde van Niekerk's mom, referring to him being born prematurely, is still ringing true.

43.98 seconds fast. 20.11 seconds fast.

What can you do in 43.98 seconds?

Maybe you can sing Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. But you certainly can't achieve greatness.

What can you do in 20.11 seconds?

Not much.

Truth is, none of us can achieve much in less than a second.

What can you do in 0.02 seconds?

We can do absolutely nothing. But athletes can lose out on a gold medal. A gold medal that they they'd been working towards for days, months and years.

Van Niekerk lost out on doing the 200m and 400m double at the World Championships by just 0.02 seconds in London on Thursday night, finishing with a time of 20.11, just behind Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, who clocked 20.09.

"He was always fast."

So fast that he achieved his goal of breaking the...

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

