South Africa: Energy Minister to Host Women in Energy Dialogue

Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi will today host the Women in Energy Dialogue and the launch of the Women in Energy Awards in KwaZulu-Natal, as part of efforts to encourage women to participate in the energy sector, as well as to recognise their contribution.

"The dialogue will focus on the energy gender strategy, sharing of information on achievements, challenges and how women can advance themselves within the energy sector," said the Department of Energy.

The dialogue, which the Minister will hold in partnership with the Mayor of eThekwini Metro Municipality Zandile Gumede, will get underway at 1:30pm at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

In the evening, Minister Kubayi will launch the Women in Energy awards to recognise women in the energy sector. The awards will get underway at 5:30pm at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

"The two events will celebrate women in line with the Women's Month and the OR Tambo Centenary. The theme of the event is "The year of OR Tambo: Women in Energy United in Moving South Africa Forward".

On Saturday, Minister Kubayi will also conduct an Energy Imbizo as part of government's public participation programme at Ward 53 Amaoti Township, in Inanda.

The imbizo will be an engagement platform with the Minister and the community of Amaoti Township on critical energy challenges and how the department can assist in addressing those challenges.

South Africa commemorates Women's Month as a tribute to the more than 20 000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of pass laws to women.

This year, the country pays tribute to women's contributions to the liberation struggle, while also observing the centenary of struggle icon Oliver Reginald Tambo and his contributions to the struggle to end gender inequalities.