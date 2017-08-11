South Africa: Killers for Hire - Corrupted Law Enforcement Nourishes Assassins in SA

analysis

Communities in South Africa, traumatised by relentless gang violence, rape, murder and general criminality, know that the so-called underworld exists in full view of the upperworld, as academic, researcher and author Mark Shaw has revealed in his new book Hitmen for Hire - Exposing South Africa's Underworld. Shaw's book attempts to unpack the dark nexus between organised crime, politics and law enforcement, a coalition of sociopaths that poses the biggest threat to South Africa's democracy. If he could take time out from tweeting, our Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, would benefit from a deep plunge into Shaw's cesspit. By MARIANNE THAMM.

First, let us not forget the good cops (and there are many) because the news, apart from these who still hold the thin blue line, is very bleak, dear reader.

On 2 August the Labour Court in Cape Town set aside the demotion of two high-ranking police officers, Majors-General Jeremy Veary and Peter Jacobs. Veary and Jacobs had both been part of a massive investigation into gun smuggling titled Operation Impi.

The end result of the undercover probe, which started in 2013, was the sentencing in 2016 to an 18-year jail term of a former police colonel, Chris Prinsloo,...