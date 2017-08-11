11 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Killers for Hire - Corrupted Law Enforcement Nourishes Assassins in SA

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Communities in South Africa, traumatised by relentless gang violence, rape, murder and general criminality, know that the so-called underworld exists in full view of the upperworld, as academic, researcher and author Mark Shaw has revealed in his new book Hitmen for Hire - Exposing South Africa's Underworld. Shaw's book attempts to unpack the dark nexus between organised crime, politics and law enforcement, a coalition of sociopaths that poses the biggest threat to South Africa's democracy. If he could take time out from tweeting, our Minister of Police, Fikile Mbalula, would benefit from a deep plunge into Shaw's cesspit. By MARIANNE THAMM.

First, let us not forget the good cops (and there are many) because the news, apart from these who still hold the thin blue line, is very bleak, dear reader.

On 2 August the Labour Court in Cape Town set aside the demotion of two high-ranking police officers, Majors-General Jeremy Veary and Peter Jacobs. Veary and Jacobs had both been part of a massive investigation into gun smuggling titled Operation Impi.

The end result of the undercover probe, which started in 2013, was the sentencing in 2016 to an 18-year jail term of a former police colonel, Chris Prinsloo,...

South Africa

VP Mphoko Says Govt to Sell Excess Water to South Africa

Vice President Phelekeza Mphoko yesterday said Zimbabwe could soon supply South Africa's northern provinces with water… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.