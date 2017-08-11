Kenya: Khaligraph to do Collabo with Rwandan Artist Bruce

Photo: allafrica.com

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones (left) and Rwandan artist Bruce Melodie.

True to his word, Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones is about to team up with up and coming Rwandan artiste Bruce Melodie.

This duo is not only primed to record an original song at Coke Studio Africa, but will also be expected to produce some mish-ups with help from South Africa ' s heavy weight music producer DJ Maphorisa, Nairobi News has reliably learnt.

Bruce is currently enjoying success via his hit single Ikinya (which implies painkiller or hangover in Kinyarwanda) whose video has been watched by about half a million votes and counting on social media.

This stat undoubtedly elevates the track to one of Rwanda ' s successful music videos and the singer believes this is the first of big things.

BLEACHED SKIN

It (my association with Khaligraph) will be big for my fans in Rwanda and go beyond to open the gates for our music to the international market and an international level the Rwandan singer, who is also rumored to be preparing a separate collabo with celebrated Ugandan singer Bobi Wine, explained.

Khaligraph has lately been on the news apparently for bleaching his skin to look good on camera.

The talented artiste has also in separate interviews explained of his urgent need to expand his fan-base to the international level.

Separately, Bruce who has just returned from a successful tour of Lagos, is expected to also tour Canada later in August where he is primed to grace and perform at three shows in a span of three months.