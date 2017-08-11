Namibia: Maiden Wheelchair Basketball Tourney Set for Weekend

The Katutura Youth Centre will be host the first of its kind wheelchair basketball tournament, this weekend.

The one day tournament will serve as a national championship organised by the Namibian Paralympics Committee and the Wheel-Ability Sports Club from Windhoek, Oshana Heroes Sports club & the Ohangwena Wheelchair basketball team were invited to participate in the tournament.

Apart from providing an opportunity for the paralympic athletes to showcase their talents and also increase the awareness and growth of the sport in Namibia, the event will also provide opportunity for the athletes to be classified by a qualified classifier, in order for them to be able to compete at a world stage.

The athletes will be classified according to the following criteria: eligibility of impairment, minimum disability criteria and lastly sport class.

The Namibian Wheelchair society is slowly progressing as most of the players no longer use their day to day chairs to compete but they now have multi-sport chairs to make participation much easier after they received a sponsorship in 2015.

Meanwhile, the public has been invited to come share this special experience with the athletes and the entrance is free of charge.